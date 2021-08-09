Three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases reported in Tarrant County

File McClatchy

The Tarrant County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 more cases on Monday.

Cases continue to climb in the area as the delta variant spreads across the country. As of Monday, the county has reported 280,395 total cases, including the 1,060 new cases reported Monday.

The three deaths reported Monday were of a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions, the health department said.

Tarrant County now has 3,681 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and people 263,044 have recovered.

The county has multiple locations where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free. Various companies, such as Walgreens and Walmart, also offer the vaccine.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

