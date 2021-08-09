Three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases reported in Tarrant County

Cases continue to climb in the area as the delta variant spreads across the country. As of Monday, the county has reported 280,395 total cases, including the 1,060 new cases reported Monday.
The three deaths reported Monday were of a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions, the health department said.
Tarrant County now has 3,681 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and people 263,044 have recovered.
Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
Comments