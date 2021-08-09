Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases reported in Tarrant County

File
File McClatchy

The Tarrant County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 more cases on Monday.

Cases continue to climb in the area as the delta variant spreads across the country. As of Monday, the county has reported 280,395 total cases, including the 1,060 new cases reported Monday.

The three deaths reported Monday were of a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions, the health department said.

Tarrant County now has 3,681 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and people 263,044 have recovered.

The county has multiple locations where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free. Various companies, such as Walgreens and Walmart, also offer the vaccine.

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
