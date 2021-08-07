Tarrant reports 5 more COVID deaths, 816 new cases; County is 53% vaccinated

Tarrant County reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 816 new cases on Saturday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 816 new cases on Saturday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The next full COVID update from the county will be released Monday.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 278,749 COVID-19 cases, including 3,676 deaths and an estimated 262,504 recoveries.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 59.34% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.14% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 84.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.6% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 63.3% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 53.4%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 7:

Fort Worth, 1,504

Arlington, 712

Mansfield, 144

North Richland Hills, 126

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 94

Euless, 82

White Settlement, 82

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 71

Keller, 67

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 52

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 41

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 36

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 15

Kennedale, 14

Everman, 11

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Pelican Bay, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

