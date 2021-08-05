Coronavirus
Tarrant reports 5 more COVID deaths, including 2 residents in their 30s; 634 new cases
Tarrant County reported five COVID-19 deaths and 634 new cases on Thursday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Watauga woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Everman woman in her 50s, and a Fort Worth man in his 70s. One of the five did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 277,004 COVID-19 cases, including 3,669 deaths and an estimated 261,968 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by eight to 684. It’s the most reported since Feb. 19. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 14% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 16% of the 4,275 occupied beds. The last time the rate of occupied beds was this high was Feb. 22. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 11.83% from 11.44% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate is the highest since 12.32% on Feb. 20.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 86%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by eight to 687. The pandemic low was 615 on July 28.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 94% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 20 to 263. Patients are using 34% of the 772 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 21.85% from 21.06% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 21.87% on Jan. 22. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 58.9% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.0% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 84.4% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 62.8% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 53.2%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 5:
- Fort Worth, 1,500
- Arlington, 711
- Mansfield, 143
- North Richland Hills, 126
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 94
White Settlement, 82
Euless, 80
Haltom City, 77
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 71
Keller, 67
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 52
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 41
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 36
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 15
Kennedale, 14
Everman, 11
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Pelican Bay, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
