Fort Worth schools will ‘strongly encourage’ people to wear masks, won’t require them

The Fort Worth school district will “strongly encourage” mask-wearing, conduct contact tracing and require teachers and students to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, according to new protocols released Monday.

Those protocols go beyond state guidance released last week. But they stop short of requiring masks on campus. District officials say they can’t enforce a mask mandate because of an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott barring districts from doing so. But other major urban districts in the state are either implementing such mandates, or considering doing so, in defiance of Abbott’s order.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency released updated COVID-19 guidance for school districts across the state. Under the new guidance, districts no longer have to inform parents or conduct contact tracing after a positive case.

In cases in which districts do conduct contact tracing, parents of students who were in close contact with someone who tested positive may still choose to send their children to school in person. Districts must continue to keep students who are actively ill with COVID-19 at home.

The Fort Worth school district’s COVID-19 protocols go beyond the state’s recommendations. The district’s protocols, updated Friday, include contact tracing, targeted cleaning and sanitation of areas that may have been contaminated. Unvaccinated people who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Clint Bond, a spokesman for the district, said the district defines “close contact” as being within six feet of someone infected with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more. So in cases where students test positive for the virus, their entire classes wouldn’t necessarily need to quarantine, he said.

Students who are quarantining will be given excused absences. Vaccinated people who show no symptoms of COVID-19 won’t be required to quarantine after a close contact.

The new protocols “strongly encourage” students and teachers to wear masks, stopping short of requiring mask-wearing outright. In a statement, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner said safety protocols like hand-washing, distancing and masking would help the district keep in-person learning on track. But Scribner said the district can’t require masking in schools.

Other large districts in the state are pushing back on Abbott’s executive order.

Last week, Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston school district, said he plans to bring a proposed mask mandate before the district’s Board of Trustees on Thursday. Monday morning, Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced during a press conference that the district would require students and teachers to wear masks. Hinojosa said the district’s health and safety situation “has gotten significantly more urgent” due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

