No mask mandates at Texas schools under new executive order, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas counties, cities and school districts cannot mandate mask usage under an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday.

The order bars local governments from requiring the use of face coverings. Governments that violate the order could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 beginning at 11:59 p.m. on May 21, the order reads. School districts are able to keep their current mask rules in place through June 4. After that, students, teachers and staff, parents and visitors can’t be required to wear a mask while on campus, according to Abbott’s office.

“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities,” Abbott said. “We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Abbott in March announced that Texas businesses could open at 100% capacity and removed the state’s mask mandate. He’s previously stressed that state orders supersede local ones. The March 2 order states that “no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering.”

But the order left discretion to the Texas Education Agency and school districts to decide mask rules for its schools.

“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” the agency said in a March 3 news release. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”

A representative for Fort Worth ISD was not made available for an interview, but in a statement a spokesperson Clint Bond said the district is reviewing the news of Abbott’s executive order. Fort Worth ISD’s Board of Education is expected to meet May 25, where the order may be discussed, he said.

Following Abbott order ending the mask mandate, Tarrant County removed its face mask requirement, but still required the use of masks in county buildings. Fort Worth did not extend its citywide mask order, but also required face coverings at city buildings.

Arlington does not have a city mask mandate, including at its public facilities for employees or visitors, spokesperson Susan Schrock said in an email Tuesday.

Abbott’s Tuesday order comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations for fully vaccinated people. The CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, except where required by law or other guidance, such as in a business.