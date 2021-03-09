Tarrant County will continue to require masks on county property

The Tarrant County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to continue to require face coverings in county buildings.

This order applies to the county’s administration buildings, courts, jails and offices. County employees and visitors will be required to wear a face covering.

Texas’ statewide mask mandate ends Wednesday.

For the commissioners, keeping masks mandatory is a way to continue to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Before Abbott lifted the statewide mandate, the court gave County Judge Glen Whitley the power to extend the county’s order until at least May 25, as it believed the threat of COVID-19 was active and mask wearing was the best way to control it.

County administrator G.K. Maenius said while the county can’t fine or jail people for not wearing a mask. Whitley said if a lot of people enter county buildings without masks, commissioners would look at how they can better enforce mask-wearing.