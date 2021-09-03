Coronavirus

Tarrant County surpasses 3,900 COVID deaths, 309,000 total cases

Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,596 new cases on Friday.
Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,596 new cases on Friday.

It’s the seventh consecutive day the county has reported 10 or more COVID-related deaths. It’s the third consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,400 new cases.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Haltom City man in his 40s, a Mansfield man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Everman man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a man in rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a Saginaw woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, and two Fort Worth men in their 80s.

All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials

The county has reported a total of 309,051 COVID-19 cases, including 3,907 deaths and an estimated 279,153 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 36 to 1,162. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 4,299 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 24.07% from 24.33% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 90% from 91%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 58 to 490. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 95% from 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 27 to 383. Patients are using 46% of the 826 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased slightly to 21.13% from 21.41% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.01% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.96% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.14% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.21% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 68.83% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 57.56%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated

Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.

Open
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 3:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area..

Open
