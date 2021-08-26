Fort Worth school board OKs mask mandate after superintendent’s order halted by judge

The Fort Worth school district board approved a mask requirement during a special meeting Thursday, nearly two week’s after the superintendent’s mask order was halted by a district judge.

The district will require all students and employees to wear masks indoors and on buses. The board unanimously approved the item with board member Daphne Brookins abstaining.

During the first week of school more than 1,000 students, teachers and support staff were placed in quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are a total of more than 2,500 reported cases of on-campus close contact to COVID-19 and more than 500 students have tested positive for the virus. Classes began Aug. 16.

“We cannot get to the point of having to shut down our schools,” board member CJ Evans said. “We cannot lose ground academically this year with our kids.”

The decision is the latest chapter in a series of mandates, reversals and legal battles over mask enforcement in Fort Worth and across the state.

During a board meeting on Aug. 10, Superintendent Kent Scribner implemented a mask mandate for all students and employees, defying a Gov. Greg Abbott executive order banning mandates.

Three days later, a district judge granted a temporary restraining order by four Fort Worth parents to block Scribner’s mask mandate. During a Thursday morning hearing, the judge extended the restraining order to Sept. 3, when another hearing will be held.

Unlike Thursday’s decision, Scribner’s Aug. 10 mask mandate was implement without a board vote. The judge who halted that initial mandate suggested that it was improper for an unelected superintendent to determine the district’s policy.

Scribner said that this mandate does not affect the ongoing temporary restraining order.

Last week, the board decided to join a La Joya ISD lawsuit against the governor, citing that his executive order should not limit districts to establish necessary safety measures.

The attorney representing the parents who sued the district previously said he’ll seek the removal of board members who move to require face masks under the Texas Local Government Code.

The vote came after weeks of contentious board meetings and protests where hundreds of residents have spoken out for or against a mask requirement.

Thursday’s public comment section of the meeting included more than 80 written letters to the board, plus dozens of in-person speakers. Many urged for a mask requirement in order to protect kids who are not eligible to be vaccinated. Other speakers said mandating masks is unnecessary and oppressive.

Fort Worth resident Joe Palmer said the district should stop wasting money on the La Joya ISD lawsuit and said the district should follow state orders.

“You haven’t fully explored, I don’t think, all of the tools that the [Texas] Legislature has to use against you if you do things that are out of line with what they want,” he said.

Fort Worth resident Courtney Wait said the board should avoid the path of least resistance and vote for a mandate because requiring masks is the right thing to do.

“You have power, use it,” she said. “In the legacy of our nation’s great civil rights leaders, it’s time to make some good trouble. Put yourself on the line for our kids.”

The board’s next scheduled meeting is a board workshop on Sept. 14.