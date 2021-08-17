Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Associated Press

The governor is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms, spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. He said that those who’ve been in close contact with the governor on Tuesday have been notified, and that Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Miner said. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”