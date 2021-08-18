Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths, more than 1,000 cases for second straight day
Tarrant County reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 1,032 new cases on Wednesday.
It’s the second consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,000 new cases.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Westworth Village woman in her 40s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, two Arlington men in their 60s, a Lake Worth woman in her 60s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, and an Arlington man in his 80s. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported a total of 289,659 COVID-19 cases, including 3,718 deaths and an estimated 266,548 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased to 979 from 968. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 21% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 23% of the 4,280 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 18.36% from 17.89% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate is the highest since 18.82% on Feb. 1.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 91% from 87%, according to county data. There are a pandemic-low 419 available hospital beds. The previous low was 597 on Tuesday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 21 to 303. Patients are using 40% of the 764 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 21.96% from 22.52% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 61.6% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 52.4% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 85.23% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.14% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 65.9% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 54.73%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 18:
- Fort Worth, 1,517
- Arlington, 723
- Mansfield, 146
- North Richland Hills, 126
- Bedford, 116
- Hurst, 95
- Euless, 83
White Settlement, 83
Haltom City, 78
Grapevine, 76
Rural Tarrant County, 73
Keller, 68
Benbrook, 62
Watauga, 52
Azle, 49
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 39
Saginaw, 38
Crowley, 36
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 20
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 15
Kennedale, 14
Everman, 11
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Pelican Bay, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
