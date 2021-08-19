Hood County ICU beds at max occupancy, 90% filled with COVID patients; vaccinations lag

Hood County ICU beds are currently at maximum capacity, including 90% of the beds with COVID-positive patients. McClatchy

Hood County is currently using 100% of its ICU beds with 90% of those beds occupied with COVID-positive patients.

According to Hood County’s Emergency Management Office, 42% of Hood County’s hospital capacity is COVID-19 positive. The office also reported in a release that regionally, which includes counties surrounding Hood County, only 62 adult ICU beds and 2 PICU beds are currently available.

The TSA Regional Hospital rate for confirmed COVID patients is at 19.7%, which is above the state’s 15% requirement set by Gov. Greg Abbott when the pandemic first started to spread rapidly in March 2020.

Hood County has 175 active COVID cases, including 35 active hospitalizations, and has reported a 63.5% increase in positive cases the past week.

The county has reported 147 COVID-related deaths, including 11 since the July 20.

Only 45% of Hood County residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to Texas’ Department of State Health Services. Hood County residents with at least one dose of the vaccine is at 51.8%. Across Texas, 55% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

Hood County officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated, to continue to social distance and for unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings.