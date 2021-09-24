Tarrant COVID rate continues to drop, but 9 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases reported

Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,034 new cases on Friday. McClatchy

The county has reported 1,000 or more new cases every day but one in September.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Saginaw man in his 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, a Crowley woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Kennedale man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Bedford man in his 80s, a Hurst man in his 80s, and a Bedford man older than 90.

One of the nine did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 340,606 COVID-19 cases, including 4,178 deaths and an estimated 304,315 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 14 to 1,014. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 22% from 21% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 4,053 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 18.82% from 19.48% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the lowest rate since it was 18.41% on Aug. 20.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 32 to 546. The pandemic low was 360 on Monday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 98%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sunday. Ventilator use decreased by one to 380. Patients are using 49% of the 768 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 18.93% from 19.00% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since it was 18.91% on July 26. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.22% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.91% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.48% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 71.27% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 61.01%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 24:

Fort Worth, 1,705

Arlington, 788

Mansfield, 159

North Richland Hills, 151

Bedford, 130

Hurst, 103

Euless, 96

Haltom City, 94

Rural Tarrant County, 90

White Settlement, 89

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 74

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 62

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 46

Saginaw, 45

Crowley, 43

Forest Hill, 34

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Kennedale, 18

Colleyville, 17

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Blue Mound, 7

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

