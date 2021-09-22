Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID cases continue to drop slightly; 11 deaths, 1,126 cases reported
Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 1,126 new cases on Wednesday.
The county has reported more than 1,000 new cases every day in September. The county has reported 10 or more COVID-related deaths in nine of the past 10 days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 40s, an Azle man in his 50s, a Hurst man in his 50s, three Fort Worth women in their 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, and an Arlington woman older than 90.
One of the 11 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 338,636 COVID-19 cases, including 4,150 deaths and an estimated 300,928 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 39 to 1,055. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 22% from 23% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 4,304 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly 20.00% from 20.26% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 89% from 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 85 to 518. The pandemic low was 360 on Monday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 97%. Ventilator use decreased by five to 391. Patients are using 48% of the 818 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 19.53% from 19.67% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.04% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.61% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.96% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.32% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 71.06% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.67%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 22:
- Fort Worth, 1,695
- Arlington, 786
- Mansfield, 159
- North Richland Hills, 147
- Bedford, 128
- Hurst, 102
Euless, 96
Haltom City, 93
Rural Tarrant County, 89
- White Settlement, 89
- Grapevine, 87
- Keller, 73
Benbrook, 67
Azle, 62
Watauga, 55
Grand Prairie, 48
Richland Hills, 45
Saginaw, 44
Crowley, 42
Forest Hill, 33
Southlake, 33
Sansom Park, 31
Lake Worth, 24
River Oaks, 19
Kennedale, 17
Colleyville, 16
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Blue Mound, 7
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Pelican Bay, 7
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
