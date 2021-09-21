Tarrant County reports fewest COVID deaths in a week, more than 1,000 new cases

Tarrant County reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 1,186 new cases on Tuesday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 1,186 new cases on Tuesday.

It’s the first time since Sept. 14 that the county has reported fewer than 10 COVID-related deaths. More than 1,000 new cases have been reported every day in September.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Lake Worth man in his 60s, a Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Crowley man in his 60s, a River Oaks man in his 80s, an Arlington man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

One of the seven did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 337,510 COVID-19 cases, including 4,139 deaths and an estimated 299,403 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 159 to 1,094. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 23% from 25% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 26% of the 4,223 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 20.26% from 20.25% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 243 to 603. The pandemic low was 360 on Monday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 97% from 99%. Ventilator use increased by 82 to 396. Patients are using 48% of the 829 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 19.67% from 20.58 in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.93% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.46% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.87% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.21% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 70.96% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.50%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 21:

Fort Worth, 1,691

Arlington, 784

Mansfield, 158

North Richland Hills, 146

Bedford, 128

Hurst, 101

Euless, 96

Haltom City, 93

White Settlement, 89

Rural Tarrant County, 88

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 73

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 61

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 45

Saginaw, 44

Crowley, 42

Forest Hill, 33

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Blue Mound, 7

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

