Tarrant reports 37 more COVID deaths over weekend, surpasses 4,100 pandemic deaths

File photo McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 37 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

The county has reported 11 or more COVID deaths the past five days.

The 16 COVID-related deaths reported on Sunday include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Mansfield woman in her 50s, a Watauga man in his 60s, a Richland Hills woman in her 60s, a Euless woman in her 60s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, a Forest Hill man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, a Keller woman in her 80s, a Euless woman in her 80s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

One of the 16 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The 21 COVID-related deaths reported on Saturday include a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, a Benbrook man in his 50s, an Azle man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Blue Mound man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Keller man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Saginaw man in his 80s.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All 21 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 335,003 COVID-19 cases, including 4,120 deaths and an estimated 297,457 recoveries.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.81% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.30% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.80% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.14% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More than 70.83% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.32%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

The county does not reported full COVID-19 data on the weekend, including hospitalizations and positive test rate. That information resumes on Monday.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

