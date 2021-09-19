Coronavirus
Tarrant reports 37 more COVID deaths over weekend, surpasses 4,100 pandemic deaths
Tarrant County reported 37 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
The county has reported 11 or more COVID deaths the past five days.
The 16 COVID-related deaths reported on Sunday include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Mansfield woman in her 50s, a Watauga man in his 60s, a Richland Hills woman in her 60s, a Euless woman in her 60s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, a Forest Hill man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, a Keller woman in her 80s, a Euless woman in her 80s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.
One of the 16 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The 21 COVID-related deaths reported on Saturday include a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, a Benbrook man in his 50s, an Azle man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Blue Mound man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Keller man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Hurst woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Saginaw man in his 80s.
All 21 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 335,003 COVID-19 cases, including 4,120 deaths and an estimated 297,457 recoveries.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.81% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.30% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.80% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.14% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 70.83% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.32%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
The county does not reported full COVID-19 data on the weekend, including hospitalizations and positive test rate. That information resumes on Monday.
Comments