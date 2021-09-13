Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths, most single-day new cases since January

Tarrant County reported 22 COVID-19 deaths and 2,599 new cases on Monday. AP

Tarrant County reported 22 COVID-19 deaths and 2,599 new cases on Monday.

It’s the most single-day new cases since Jan. 18.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a North Richland Hills man in his 20s, a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Grapevine man in his 40s, a Haltom City man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man and two women in their 50s, a River Oaks woman in her 50s, a Bedford man in his 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, a Euless man in his 60s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 70s, a Crowley man in his 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Keller woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 80s, and a Euless man in his 80s.

Two of the 22 had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county reported 16 COVID-related deaths over the weekend, including five on Sunday and 11 on Saturday.

Sunday’s deaths included two Fort Worth men in his their 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, and an Arlington man in his 80s.

Saturday’s deaths included a Fort Worth man in his 30s, three Fort Worth women in their 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 80s.

All 16 pandemic-related deaths over the weekend had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 326,414 COVID-19 cases, including 4,018 deaths and an estimated 290,098 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 27 to 1,190. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 26% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 30% of the 4,032 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 21.79% from 21.92% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 10 to 505. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 97% from 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28. Ventilator use decreased by 23 to 368. Patients are using 41% of the 896 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 23.40% from 23.10% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 23.45% on Jan. 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.16% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56.47% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.56% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.81% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 69.93% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.05%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 13:

Fort Worth, 1,645

Arlington, 773

Mansfield, 153

North Richland Hills, 139

Bedford, 126

Hurst, 100

White Settlement, 89

Euless, 91

Haltom City, 88





Grapevine, 85

Rural Tarrant County, 83

Keller, 70

Benbrook, 64

Azle, 58

Watauga, 54

Grand Prairie, 44

Richland Hills, 41

Saginaw, 41

Crowley, 40

Southlake, 33

Forest Hill, 31

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 21

Kennedale, 17

River Oaks, 17

Colleyville, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pelican Bay, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

