Tarrant County reports 18 COVID deaths, most new cases in 2 weeks

Tarrant County reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 1,880 new cases on Friday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 1,880 new cases on Friday.

The county has reported 38 COVID-related deaths and more than 3,500 new cases in the past two days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 30s, a Mansfield woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Hurst man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Mansfield man in his 50s, a Euless woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Azle woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a man and woman in rural Tarrant County in their 70s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Hurst woman older than 90, and a Bedford woman older than 90.

All 18 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Hurst is the sixth Tarrant County city to report at least 100 COVID-related deaths, joining Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, and Bedford.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county has reported 319,204 COVID-19 cases, including 3,980 deaths and an estimated 286,950 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 1,163. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 24% from 25% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 4,284 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 21.92% from 22.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by nine to 495. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 96% from 98%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 30 to 391. Patients are using 49% of the 792 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 22.10% from 22.23% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.78% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.98% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.41% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.63% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 69.60% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 58.58%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 10:

Fort Worth, 1,629

Arlington, 766

Mansfield, 153

North Richland Hills, 137

Bedford, 125

Hurst, 100

White Settlement, 89

Euless, 88

Haltom City, 87





Grapevine, 84

Rural Tarrant County, 81

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 64

Azle, 58

Watauga, 54

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 41

Saginaw, 41

Crowley, 39

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Forest Hill, 30

Lake Worth, 21

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

River Oaks, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pelican Bay, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

