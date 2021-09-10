Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 18 COVID deaths, most new cases in 2 weeks
Tarrant County reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 1,880 new cases on Friday.
The county has reported 38 COVID-related deaths and more than 3,500 new cases in the past two days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 30s, a Mansfield woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Hurst man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Mansfield man in his 50s, a Euless woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Azle woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a man and woman in rural Tarrant County in their 70s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Hurst woman older than 90, and a Bedford woman older than 90.
All 18 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Hurst is the sixth Tarrant County city to report at least 100 COVID-related deaths, joining Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, and Bedford.
The county has reported 319,204 COVID-19 cases, including 3,980 deaths and an estimated 286,950 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 1,163. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 24% from 25% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 4,284 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 21.92% from 22.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by nine to 495. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 96% from 98%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 30 to 391. Patients are using 49% of the 792 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 22.10% from 22.23% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.78% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.98% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.41% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.63% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 69.60% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 58.58%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 10:
- Fort Worth, 1,629
- Arlington, 766
- Mansfield, 153
- North Richland Hills, 137
- Bedford, 125
- Hurst, 100
- White Settlement, 89
- Euless, 88
- Haltom City, 87
- Grapevine, 84
Rural Tarrant County, 81
Keller, 69
Benbrook, 64
Azle, 58
Watauga, 54
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 41
Saginaw, 41
Crowley, 39
Southlake, 33
Sansom Park, 31
Forest Hill, 30
Lake Worth, 21
Kennedale, 17
Colleyville, 16
River Oaks, 16
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pelican Bay, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
