Tarrant reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 8 deaths over Labor Day holiday

Tarrant County reported 5,056 new COVID cases and eight deaths over the three-day Labor Day holiday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, an Azle man in his 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Bedford woman in her 60s, a Lakeside man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, and a Haltom City woman in her 80s. One of the eight did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 315,696 COVID-19 cases, including 3,942 deaths and an estimated 284,442 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by seven to 1,188. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 29% of the 4,154 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 22.56% from 23.23% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 68 to 571. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 94% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 13 to 346. Patients are using 45% of the 762 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 22.84% from to 21.41% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.55% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.66% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.33% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.51% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 69.36% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 58.24%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 7:

Fort Worth, 1,614

Arlington, 762

Mansfield, 150

North Richland Hills, 135

Bedford, 124

Hurst, 98

Euless, 87

White Settlement, 86

Haltom City, 85

Grapevine, 83

Rural Tarrant County, 79

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 64

Azle, 56

Watauga, 53

Grand Prairie, 43

Saginaw, 41

Richland Hills, 40

Crowley, 39

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Forest Hill, 30

Lake Worth, 21

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

River Oaks, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pelican Bay, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

