Tarrant County reports 27 COVID deaths, 1,725 new cases from Saturday

Tarrant County reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 1,725 new cases on Saturday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 1,725 new cases for Saturday.

Updated COVID data was not released the previous three days because of the Labor Day holiday. Deaths and new cases for Sunday and Monday have not yet been reported.

The COVID-related deaths from Saturday include a Hurst woman in her 30s, an Azle man in his 30s, five Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Grapevine man and woman in their 60s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 60s, a North Richland Hills man and woman in their 70s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a White Settlement woman in her 70s, a Southlake man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 80s, a Pelican Bay man in his 80s, and a Lake Worth man older than 90.

All 27 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 310,776 COVID-19 cases, including 3,934 deaths and an estimated 280,352 recoveries.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 19 to 1,181. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 3,978 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 23.23% from 24.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 13 to 503. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 94% from 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 24 to 359. Patients are using 50% of the 886 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased slightly to 21.41% from 21.13% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.50% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.60% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.29% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.46% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 69.29% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 58.15%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 7:

Fort Worth, 1,611

Arlington, 762

Mansfield, 150

North Richland Hills, 135

Bedford, 123

Hurst, 98

Euless, 87

White Settlement, 86

Haltom City, 85

Grapevine, 83

Rural Tarrant County, 79

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 64

Azle, 55

Watauga, 53

Grand Prairie, 43

Saginaw, 41

Richland Hills, 40

Crowley, 39

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Forest Hill, 30

Lake Worth, 21

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

River Oaks, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pelican Bay, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

