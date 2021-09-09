Coronavirus
Tarrant reports 20 COVID deaths, more cases in past 4 days than in May and June combined
Tarrant County reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and 1,628 new cases on Thursday.
The county has reported 6,684 new cases over the previous four days.
In contrast, a little more than 8,200 cases were reported the entire month of July and fewer than 6,000 were reported in May and June combined.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Mansfield woman in her 30s, a Watauga woman in her 30s, an Arlington man in his 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Richland Hills woman in her 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, an Azle man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a White Settlement man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90.
One of the 20 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 317,324 COVID-19 cases, including 3,962 deaths and an estimated 285,615 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 12 to 1,176. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 25% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 28% of the 4,235 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 22.07% from 22.56% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 89% from 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 67 to 504. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% from 94%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 15 to 361. Patients are using 47% of the 772 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 22.23% from 22.84% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.65% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.83% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.37% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.58% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 69.47% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 58.42%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 9:
- Fort Worth, 1,622
- Arlington, 765
- Mansfield, 151
- North Richland Hills, 135
- Bedford, 124
- Hurst, 98
- White Settlement, 88
- Euless, 87
- Haltom City, 87
- Grapevine, 84
Rural Tarrant County, 79
Keller, 69
Benbrook, 64
Azle, 57
Watauga, 54
Grand Prairie, 43
Richland Hills, 41
Saginaw, 41
Crowley, 39
Southlake, 33
Sansom Park, 31
Forest Hill, 30
Lake Worth, 21
Kennedale, 17
Colleyville, 16
River Oaks, 16
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pelican Bay, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments