Mask mandate prohibited once again at Fort Worth schools after parents’ motion granted

Mask mandates are once again prohibited in the Fort Worth school district after a motion was granted Monday by an appeals court.

The Court of Appeals for the Second Appellate District of Texas ruled Monday afternoon that the district cannot legally enforce a mask requirement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a lawsuit makes its way through courts.

After the Fort Worth ISD superintendent issued a mask mandate for schools in August, four parents of Fort Worth ISD students sued the school district to try to prevent enforcement of the requirement. A Tarrant County district judge granted a temporary injunction to the parents.

But the school district filed an appeal with the Second Court of Appeals, and as a result, the temporary injunction was paused and not enforceable, and the district said it would begin requiring masks on Monday.

The parents filed another motion on Friday and asked the appeals court for the injunction to resume. On Monday afternoon, the Court of Appeals granted that motion.

The motion on Monday comes halfway through the first day of school in which masks were required at district schools. Fort Worth Board of Education trustees approved a resolution at a special board meeting on Aug. 26 authorizing Superintendent Kent Scribner to implement a mask mandate once he could legally do so. The mask requirement went into effect Monday morning.