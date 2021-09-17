Tarrant reports 11 COVID deaths, more than 1,300 new cases for seventh consecutive day

File photo AP

Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 1,394 new cases on Friday.

It’s the seventh consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,300 new cases. The county has reported 103 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Azle woman in her 30s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 40s, a Euless man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, an Azle woman in her 50s, a Benbrook woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Pelican Bay woman in her 70s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, and an Arlington woman older than 90.

One of the 11 had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 332,485 COVID-19 cases, including 4,083 deaths and an estimated 294,806 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by two to 1,153. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 4,312 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 21.04% from 21.52% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 90%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 27 to 520. The pandemic low was 382 on Tuesday.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 95%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28. Ventilator use increased by 21 to 394. Patients are using 43% of the 910 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 22.21% from 22.51% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.57% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56.98% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.72% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.02% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 70.48% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 59.79%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 17:

Fort Worth, 1,672

Arlington, 778

Mansfield, 156

North Richland Hills, 143

Bedford, 126

Hurst, 100

Euless, 93

Haltom City, 92

White Settlement, 89

Rural Tarrant County, 87

Grapevine, 85

Keller, 71

Benbrook, 66

Azle, 60

Watauga, 54

Grand Prairie, 47

Richland Hills, 43

Saginaw, 42

Crowley, 41

Southlake, 33

Forest Hill, 32

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 22

River Oaks, 18

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

