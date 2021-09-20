Tarrant COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest in month; ICU occupancy at pandemic high

Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,321 new cases on Monday.

Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,321 new cases on Monday.

The latest COVID-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 20s, two Fort Worth men in their 50s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman older than 90, and a Grapevine woman older than 90.

All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 336,324 COVID-19 cases, including 4,132 deaths and an estimated 298,484 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 218 to 935. It’s the fewest reported since 801 on Aug. 14. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 3,402 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 20.25% from 21.04% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 160 to a pandemic low 360. The previous low was 382 on Tuesday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 99% from 95%. It matches the pandemic high on Dec. 28. Ventilator use decreased by 80 to 314. Patients are using 44% of the 710 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 20.58 from 22.21% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.88% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.39% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.82% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.16% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 70.89% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.41%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 20:

Fort Worth, 1,689

Arlington, 783

Mansfield, 158

North Richland Hills, 146

Bedford, 128

Hurst, 101

Euless, 96

Haltom City, 93

White Settlement, 89

Rural Tarrant County, 88

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 73

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 61

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 44

Saginaw, 44

Crowley, 41

Forest Hill, 33

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 23

River Oaks, 18

Kennedale, 17

Colleyville, 16

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Blue Mound, 7

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

