Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest in month; ICU occupancy at pandemic high
Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,321 new cases on Monday.
The latest COVID-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 20s, two Fort Worth men in their 50s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman older than 90, and a Grapevine woman older than 90.
All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 336,324 COVID-19 cases, including 4,132 deaths and an estimated 298,484 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 218 to 935. It’s the fewest reported since 801 on Aug. 14. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 25% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 3,402 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 20.25% from 21.04% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 160 to a pandemic low 360. The previous low was 382 on Tuesday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 99% from 95%. It matches the pandemic high on Dec. 28. Ventilator use decreased by 80 to 314. Patients are using 44% of the 710 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 20.58 from 22.21% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 65.88% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.39% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 86.82% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.16% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 70.89% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.41%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 20:
- Fort Worth, 1,689
- Arlington, 783
- Mansfield, 158
- North Richland Hills, 146
- Bedford, 128
- Hurst, 101
Euless, 96
Haltom City, 93
- White Settlement, 89
- Rural Tarrant County, 88
- Grapevine, 87
- Keller, 73
Benbrook, 67
Azle, 61
Watauga, 55
Grand Prairie, 48
Richland Hills, 44
Saginaw, 44
Crowley, 41
Forest Hill, 33
Southlake, 33
Sansom Park, 31
Lake Worth, 23
River Oaks, 18
Kennedale, 17
Colleyville, 16
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Blue Mound, 7
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Pelican Bay, 7
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments