Coronavirus
Tarrant reports 19 COVID deaths, fewer than 1,000 new cases for first time this month
Tarrant County reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 936 new cases on Thursday.
It’s the most COVID-related deaths reported since 21 on Sunday. The county has reported 10 or more COVID deaths in eight of the past nine days.
Details on the 19 latest pandemic-related deaths had not been released as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
The county has reported 339,572 COVID-19 cases, including 4,169 deaths and an estimated 302,687 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 30 to 1,025. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 21% from 22% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 24% of the 4,263 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly 19.48% from 20.00% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 60 to 578. The pandemic low was 360 on Monday.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% from 97%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sunday. Ventilator use decreased by 22 to 379. Patients are using 49% of the 759 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 19.00% from 19.53% in the latest available seven-day average data. That’s the lowest rate since it was 18.91% on July 26. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.15% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.75% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 87.04% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.41% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 71.17% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.83%.
Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 23:
- Fort Worth, 1,704
- Arlington, 788
- Mansfield, 159
- North Richland Hills, 150
- Bedford, 128
- Hurst, 102
Euless, 96
Haltom City, 94
Rural Tarrant County, 90
- White Settlement, 89
- Grapevine, 87
- Keller, 74
Benbrook, 67
Azle, 62
Watauga, 55
Grand Prairie, 48
Richland Hills, 45
Saginaw, 44
Crowley, 42
Forest Hill, 33
Southlake, 33
Sansom Park, 31
Lake Worth, 24
River Oaks, 19
Colleyville, 17
Kennedale, 17
Everman, 14
Westworth Village, 8
Blue Mound, 7
Edgecliff Village, 7
Pantego, 7
Pelican Bay, 7
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 5
Lakeside, 5
Dalworthington Gardens, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments