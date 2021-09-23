Tarrant reports 19 COVID deaths, fewer than 1,000 new cases for first time this month

Tarrant County on Thursday reported 19 COVID deaths and 936 new cases. Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 936 new cases on Thursday.

It’s the most COVID-related deaths reported since 21 on Sunday. The county has reported 10 or more COVID deaths in eight of the past nine days.

Details on the 19 latest pandemic-related deaths had not been released as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

The county has reported 339,572 COVID-19 cases, including 4,169 deaths and an estimated 302,687 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 30 to 1,025. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 21% from 22% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 24% of the 4,263 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly 19.48% from 20.00% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 60 to 578. The pandemic low was 360 on Monday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% from 97%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sunday. Ventilator use decreased by 22 to 379. Patients are using 49% of the 759 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 19.00% from 19.53% in the latest available seven-day average data. That’s the lowest rate since it was 18.91% on July 26. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.15% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.75% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.04% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.41% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 71.17% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 60.83%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 23:

Fort Worth, 1,704

Arlington, 788

Mansfield, 159

North Richland Hills, 150

Bedford, 128

Hurst, 102

Euless, 96

Haltom City, 94

Rural Tarrant County, 90

White Settlement, 89

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 74

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 62

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 45

Saginaw, 44

Crowley, 42

Forest Hill, 33

Southlake, 33

Sansom Park, 31

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Colleyville, 17

Kennedale, 17

Everman, 14

Westworth Village, 8

Blue Mound, 7

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area.. Open

