Female under 20 among 58 COVID deaths reported in Tarrant County over past 3 days

Tarrant County reported 58 COVID-related deaths over the past three days, including 31 on Saturday. AP

Tarrant County reported 58 COVID-19 deaths in the past three days, including 31 on Saturday, the most in three weeks.

The county reported 12 COVID-related deaths on Monday, along with 809 new cases. There were 15 reported COVID-related deaths on Sunday.

The deaths reported Monday include an Arlington woman in her 20s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 50s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The 15 deaths reported Sunday include a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Sansom Parker man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, two Arlington women in their 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 80s, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90. Two of the 15 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The 31 deaths reported Saturday include a female younger than 20, a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Euless man in his 40s, four Fort Worth women and a man in their 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Blue Mound woman in her 50s, a White Settlement man and woman in their 50s, four Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a rural Tarrant County man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Richland Hills man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a Euless man in his 80s, a North Richland Hills man in his 80s, and a Southlake man in his 80s. Three of the 31 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 343,425 COVID-19 cases, including 4,236 deaths and an estimated 308,840 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 41 to 937. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 22% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 3,825 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 17.49% from 18.82% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the lowest rate since it was 17.10% on Aug. 15.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 87% from 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 30 to 576. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 97% from 98%. The rate was last at a pandemic high 99% on Sept. 19. Ventilator use increased by three to 383. Patients are using 44% of the 870 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 19.60% from 18.93% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 66.32% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.07% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 87.05% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 80.57% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 71.37% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 61.16%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 27:

Fort Worth, 1,736

Arlington, 798

Mansfield, 162

North Richland Hills, 154

Bedford, 130

Hurst, 103

Euless, 98

Haltom City, 94

Rural Tarrant County, 93

White Settlement, 91

Grapevine, 87

Keller, 74

Benbrook, 67

Azle, 62

Watauga, 55

Grand Prairie, 48

Richland Hills, 47

Saginaw, 45

Crowley, 43

Forest Hill, 34

Southlake, 34

Sansom Park, 32

Lake Worth, 24

River Oaks, 19

Kennedale, 18

Colleyville, 17

Everman, 14

Blue Mound, 8

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Pelican Bay, 7

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

