Tarrant County commissioners decline vaccine incentive for county employees

Tarrant County commissioners voted down a 40 hour unexpired time-off incentive Tuesday. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Tarrant County commissioners rejected a proposed COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for county employees on Tuesday.

The program would have given 40 hours of unexpired, paid time off for fully vaccinated employees.

Commissioners were concerned whether departments would be able to give time off for employees in the case of short staffing. Some department leaders said additional time off would not persuade unvaccinated employees to change their minds.

Commissioners Devan Allen and Roy Brooks voted in favor of the proposal. County Judge Glen Whitley and commissioners Gary Fickes and J.D. Johnson voted against it.