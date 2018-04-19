Schedule analysis: Are the Cowboys headed toward another 9-7 season in 2018?

The Dallas Cowboys remain America’s Team. It doesn’t matter if they’ve made only two playoff trips in seven full seasons under coach Jason Garrett.

Five prime-time games highlight the 2018 schedule, including a Week 2 match-up against the New York Giants on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. That is the first of three prime-time games at AT&T Stadium along with a Nov. 5 match-up vs. Tennessee on ESPN’s Monday Night Football and a Nov. 29 game vs. New Orleans on Fox’s Thursday Night Football (simulcast on NFL Network).

The other prime-time contests are Sunday Night games at Houston in Week 5 and at Philadelphia in Week 10.

The Cowboys open the season on the road at Carolina. It marks the first time since 2012 that the Cowboys will start on the road.

Another highlight game is vs. the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day, the second time in three years for that match-up.

Here’s a full analysis of the schedule with way-too-early game predictions. For now, we’ve got the Cowboys finishing strong and going 9-7 again. The question is whether that'll be enough to get them back in the playoffs. Time will tell.

Week 1 (Sept. 9) at Carolina (3:30 p.m. FOX): The Cowboys will take the field for the first time without Dez Bryant. At least the Panthers had a middle-of-the-road secondary unit last season.

Prediction: Loss

Week 2 (Sept. 16) vs. New York Giants (7:20 p.m. NBC): The Giants have the No. 2 overall pick and could use it on the top running back prospect, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, that could revive a stagnate offense.

Prediction: Win

Week 3 (Sept. 23) at Seattle (3:25 p.m. FOX): The Seahawks are in remodel mode, at least defensively, but still have the hard-to-contain Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Prediction: Loss

Week 4 (Sept. 30) vs. Detroit (noon FOX): Will new coach Matt Patricia have the Lions defense playing at a higher level? You can already pencil Matt Stafford in for another 4,000-yard season.

Prediction: Win

Week 5 (Oct. 7) at Houston (7:20 p.m. NBC): Deshaun Watson looked like the real deal last season before an ACL injury. Oh, and the Texans still have a guy named J.J. Watt, who has endured two consecutive injury-plagued seasons.

Prediction: Loss

Week 6 (Oct. 14) vs. Jacksonville (3:25 p.m. CBS): The Jaguars have suddenly become Super Bowl contenders with a top-notch defense, but Blake Bortles remains a mystery.

Prediction: Loss

Week 7 (Oct. 21) at Washington (3:25 p.m. CBS): The Cowboys get their first look at the Redskins with quarterback Alex Smith, who is notoriously called a “game manager.”

Prediction: Win

Week 8: Bye

Week 9 (Nov. 5 Monday Night Football) vs. Tennessee (7:15 p.m. ESPN): Mike Vrabel inherited a playoff team from last season, but quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming off a season in which he was intercepted more times than he threw touchdowns.

Prediction: Win

Week 10 (Nov. 11) at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m. NBC): The defending Super Bowl champs will be eager to show off their rings to the Cowboys on this night.

Prediction: Loss

Week 11 (Nov. 18) at Atlanta (noon FOX): Fortunately for the Cowboys, Adrian Clayborn is headed to the Patriots and won’t be able to torment Chaz Green again. But the Falcons still have a guy named Matt Ryan.

Prediction: Loss

Week 12 (Nov. 22) vs. Washington (3:30 p.m. FOX): A Thanksgiving Day match-up against a division rival is always entertaining. The Cowboys won this game two years ago, 31-26.

Prediction: Win

Week 13 (Nov. 29) vs. New Orleans (7:20 p.m. FOX/ NFL Network): Drew Brees is 5-3 in his career against the Cowboys, but lost the last time he visited AT&T Stadium (Sept. 28, 2014).

Prediction: Win

Week 14 (Dec. 9) vs. Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. FOX): It seems like the Eagles and Cowboys always play a thriller in Texas and this time should be no different.

Prediction: Loss

Week 15 (Dec. 16) at Indianapolis (noon FOX): This game won’t be on the level of Super Bowl V, but the Cowboys should have a good understanding of what new Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-17) is trying to do.

Prediction: Win

Week 16 (Dec. 23) vs. Tampa Bay (noon FOX): What’s a nice early Christmas gift? Facing a team, the Bucs, that ranked last in total defense in 2017.

Prediction: Win

Week 17 (Dec. 30) at New York Giants (noon FOX): The Cowboys had a successful trip last December to MetLife Stadium, rolling to a 30-10 victory. This December they hope it clinches a playoff berth.

Prediction: Win