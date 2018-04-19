The Dallas Cowboys' 2018 schedule is here — and includes five prime-time games

The Dallas Cowboys are opening the 2018 season on the road at the Carolina Panthers and will have five games in prime-time, as the NFL released its 2018 schedule Thursday evening. It marks the first time the Cowboys will be on the road for the opener since 2012.

Week 2 will be a home game against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. That is the first of five prime-time games along with other Sunday Night games (Week 5 at Houston; Week 10 at Philadelphia); a Monday Night Football game Week 9 vs. Tennessee (Nov. 5); and a Thursday Night Football game Week 13 vs. New Orleans (Nov. 29).





The Thanksgiving Day game will be an NFC East match-up against the Washington Redskins for the second time in three seasons. The Cowboys will host the New Orleans Saints the following Thursday night, Nov. 29.

The Cowboys end their season with a home game vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 23 and then a road game at the New York Giants on Dec. 30.

Here's the schedule:

Week 1 (Sept. 9): at Carolina (3:30 p.m. FOX)

Week 2 (Sept. 16): vs. New York Giants (7:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 3 (Sept. 23): at Seattle (3:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 4 (Sept. 30): vs. Detroit (noon FOX)

Week 5 (Oct. 7): at Houston (7:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 6 (Oct. 14): vs. Jacksonville (3:25 p.m. CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 21): at Washington (3:25 p.m. CBS)

Week 8: Bye

Week 9 (Nov. 5 Monday Night Football): vs. Tennessee (7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Week 10 (Nov. 11): at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 11 (Nov. 18): at Atlanta (noon FOX)

Week 12 (Nov. 22): vs. Washington (3:30 p.m. FOX)

Week 13 (Nov. 29): vs. New Orleans (7:20 p.m. FOX/ NFL Network)

Week 14 (Dec. 9): vs. Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 15 (Dec. 16): at Indianapolis (noon FOX)

Week 16 (Dec. 23): vs. Tampa Bay (noon FOX)

Week 17 (Dec. 30): at New York Giants (noon FOX)