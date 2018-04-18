After losing 10 pounds, thinner Dak Prescott ready to take on revised offense

Dak Prescott has lost 10 pounds since the end of the season and looking thinner and trimmer as the Dallas Cowboys began the start of the offseason program this week in preparation for the 2018 season.

"I'm getting older," Prescott said Tuesday night. "I figure I better fix my diet now. I guess I've dropped a few pounds, but it's more about not eating the fast food, being 22 and realizing my metabolism is going to slow down."

Prescott said he is right where he wants to be and added that he will put on 5 pounds before the start of the season. He said the weight loss has nothing to do with him possibly running more in 2018, as the Cowboys move toward an offense more suitable to his skills.

“I always drop a little weight in the offseason,” Prescott said. “I'll gain a little more weight so I can take the hits and play at about 230-235 [pounds].”

But being thinner and trimmer can only help Prescott in what owner Jerry Jones describes as a Dak-friendly offense in 2018 that includes college-like spread schemes.

“It’s an offense that lets him be unpredictable. It gives him the best way to be hard for the defense in the sense of game planning for him,” owner Jerry Jones said last month. “I’d certainly love for him to be able to hurt them from the pocket. We’d love for him to be able to hurt them on the run, and to run. We’re not necessarily interested in increasing the number of runs.

"I think we’ve got a lot more options as far as how to get him on the run in the passing game, and giving him a better pocket and having better blocking. You might say protection, but the way to get that done is to be imaginative in the running game. Some of the college stuff needs to be thought about here. That’s a big part of the conversation that’s going on at the office.”