What are the best non-Cowboys games in 2018?

Everyone is undefeated and spirits are high.

Now it's time to take a peek at the best NFL games, not involving the Dallas Cowboys, for the 17-week regular season.

Week 1: Atlanta at Philadelphia

A match-up between the past two NFC champions? Carson Wentz or Nick Foles starting for the Eagles? Sign us up.

Honorable mention: LA Rams at Oakland. Hey, Jon Gruden will be back on the sidelines for the first time in a decade.

Week 2: New England at Jacksonville

A rematch of last year’s AFC championship. Can the Jaguars get it done at home this time around?

Week 3: Green Bay at Washington

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best in the business, but will the Redskins new quarterback, Alex Smith, get off to a fast start?

Week 4: Tampa Bay at Chicago

Jameis Winston took a step back last year for the Bucs, while the jury is still out on Mitch Trubisky. But this is a match-up of two young, promising QBs.

Week 5: Jacksonville at Kansas City

AFC playoff teams from a season ago meet at the always raucous Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 6: Philadelphia at New York Giants

Rivalry games are always intriguing. Will Eli Manning be in the midst of a renaissance year?

Week 7: LA Rams at San Francisco

How will 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo fare against the new and improved Rams defense?

Week 8: Baltimore at Carolina

These are two teams expected to be in the playoff hunt and this is a pivotal late October contest.

Week 9: Green Bay at New England

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady? Two of the best to ever do it squaring off is must-see TV.

Week 10: LA Chargers at Oakland

The AFC West is one of the toughest divisions in football and these two teams will surely be looking for separation going into the stretch run.

Week 11: Kansas City vs. LA Rams in Mexico City

Can Pat Mahomes lead the Chiefs past a team – the Rams – with Super Bowl aspirations?

Week 12: Atlanta at New Orleans

Hard to beat Matt Ryan vs. Drew Brees under the lights on Thanksgiving.

Week 13: Denver at Cincinnati

You can’t go wrong with a couple Texas quarterbacks competing – the Broncos’ Case Keenum (Abilene Wylie and then University of Houston) and the Bengals’ Andy Dalton (Katy High and then TCU).

Week 14: Minnesota at Seattle

Kirk Cousins is being paid to put the Vikings over the top, while Russell Wilson is trying to get the Seahawks back to the postseason after they snapped a streak of five consecutive playoff berths last season.

Week 15: New England at Pittsburgh

It’s hard to beat this late-season matchup that could preview the AFC championship yet again.

Week 16: Denver at Oakland

Is Jon Gruden going to have the Raiders on the verge of a playoff berth going into a Monday night match-up at Mile High in December?

Week 17: Carolina at New Orleans

The NFC South could be up for grabs in this regular-season finale that has “playoff implications” written all over it.