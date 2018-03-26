Stephen Jones let it slip: Foot surgery to keep Terrance Williams out until camp

So maybe you were wondering why the Dallas Cowboys signed two receivers in free agency last week and why the additions of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson had no impact on Dez Bryant's well-chronicled contract situation.
Well, the answer was finally revealed on Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando when vice president Stephen Jones accidentally let it slip that receiver Terrance Williams suffered an offseason injury and would miss some time.
The injury was a fractured right foot and it required surgery, according to sources. Williams is not expected to be available until training camp.
Never miss a local story.
Jones' refused to elaborate on the injury and declined to even acknowledge if Williams had surgery.
"Not going to address it," Jones said. "It's nothing we are concerned about for the season. He could miss some off-season time."
Williams signed a four-year extension worth $17 million in 2017. His $3.5 million base salary for 2018 is guaranteed.
While Jones was cryptic about Williams’ injury, he acknowledged that it played a part in the need to add both Hurns and Thompson.
"Terrance has his injury," said Jones, when he initially let the injury news slip out. "We feel like we needed some competitiveness as the position in terms of the numbers. We felt like both of these players we good values in terms of what we were trying to get accomplished."
Comments