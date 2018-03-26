Cowboys' free agency moves mean they must cut Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant had leverage, but the Dallas Cowboys' addition of Spare 1 and Spare 2 changes that.

Dez's employer is telling their former darling receiver exactly what they think of him. The Cowboys finally jumped into the Manager's Special rack of NFL free agency and added receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns.

All you need to know about Thompson is that he played for two teams last season, the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. The Bears and Bills are two teams whose passing offenses were worse than Dallas. Chicago finished 32nd in passing, Buffalo 31st, and the Cowboys just plucked away one of their receivers.

Thompson caught 38 passes last season and ... I'm already bored.

Hurns, who was with Jacksonville last season, had one more reception last year than Thompson.

Right now, Dak Prescott must be thinking what we all know: Dez Bryant is still his best choice on the outside.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys have sent Dez the clearest signal they don't love him any more. They have intentionally created an awkward situation for any future team meetings or practice huddles.

The Cowboys have to cut Dez Bryant.

When asked if he wants to play for the Cowboys next year, Dez Bryant says that's a "dumb question" and insists he wants to stay in Dallas. The wide receiver tells reporters he wouldn't want to take a pay cut, but shuts down any rumors that he want

If they thought Dez was an issue before, just wait.

And, assuming Dez is dumped, if the Cowboys didn't think they had a true No. 1 receiver in 2017 just wait 'til 2018.

Even if Dez accepts a pay cut, this relationship is now fractured to the point no "Emotional Healing Coach" counselor can save it.

Dez is an emotional soul who feels everything, and no Jerry Jones hard spin can change what Eight-Eight sees: They don't want him. If Jerry could get away with it, he would keep every favorite player. Emmitt Smith might still be playing.

Specifically, the head coach and The Sheriff, Stephen Jones, don't want Dez any more. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan surely has a vote in this matter, too.

Jerry Jones wants Dez Bryant back and says a meeting will be had soon In the collective minds of the Cowboys' "braintrust" (a contradiction in terms if there ever was one), Dez is the former trophy girlfriend who was all kinds of crazy but just so "hot" they could deal with tantrums and the emotion.

No more.

Before he was drafted out of Oklahoma State, NFL types warned the world, and Jerry, to stay away from Dez for exactly these reasons. Among others. Jerry grabbed him with the 24th pick in 2010.

A little personality has never scared Jerry. But that was in 2010.

Dez will turn 30 this season, and after three consecutive dynamic years from 2011 to '14 his production dropped to such ish levels the Cowboys are telling Dez they're done.

As a receiver, Dez was never going to age well. He was never a beautiful route runner with gorgeous hands, like Larry Fitzgerald. Dez is fearless, and physical. That type of player doesn't transition well after 30.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys are still fooling themselves about their receivers. Dak is good, but he has not shown he can make a decent receiver into a great one.

Today, his receiving corps consists of Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Noah Brown, and Ryan Switzer. Throw in a draft pick or two, too.

Dez is the best of the lot, but to the Cowboys Spare 1 and Spare 2 are better alternatives.