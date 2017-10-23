Complete game rout puts Cowboys back on positive path

Indicative of their 40-10 rout of winless San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys had a dominating all-around game against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak to improve the Cowboys’ record to 3-3.

Dallas scored six touchdowns in the game, tied for the third-most in team history.

Defensively, the Cowboys had five sacks.

RUN OFFENSE: A Running back Ezekiel Elliott had his best game of the season with 147 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn't just Elliott. The Cowboys rushed 43 times for 265 yards. It was the best rushing performance in the NFL this season. It was the most rushing yards in a single contest since the Cowboys recorded 294 yards against St. Louis on Oct. 23, 2011, and the 12th highest all-time in a single game in team history.

PASS OFFENSE: A Quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns. It was the third consecutive game for him with three touchdowns passes. He had a passer rating of 134.0. He completed passes to eight receivers. Dez Bryant led the way with seven receptions for 63 yards as he and Prescott seemed to be on the same page for the first time all season. Bryant’s touchdown gave him 71 for his career to tie Bob Hayes for the most by a Cowboys receiver in franchise history. Tight end Jason Witten had four catches for 54 and a touchdown. Witten’s score gave him 66 for his career to break a tie with Michael Irvin for sole possession of third on the club’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

RUN DEFENSE: C The 49ers rushed 22 times for 103 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Carlos Hyde rushed 14 times for 68 yards. The lopsided score forced the 49ers to abandon the run. Anthony Hitchens led the Cowboys with eight tackles. Sean Lee chipped in five tackles in his first game back from a two-game absence due to hamstring issue issues.

PASS DEFENSE: B The Cowboys notched five sacks, including sacks and forced fumbles by DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith. C.J. Beathard completed of 22 of 38 passes for 235 yards. The Cowboys dropped at least three interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A Safety Jeff Heath should win special teams player of the week. The safety was called into action as the emergency kicker after Dan Bailey was sidelined early in the second quarter with a groin injury. Heath made two of three extra points. He was solid on four kickoffs. Chris Jones averaged 47.3 yards on three punts and Kavon Frazier forced a fumble on a punt return that Xavier Woods recovered.

COACHING: A The Cowboys endured a trying bye week with two team meetings over the national anthem issue, the roller coaster of Ezekiel Elliott's status and the disappointment of a two-game losing streak. With the Washington Redskins coming up, the Cowboys could have overlooked a winless 49ers team. They came up with their best performance of the season. Credit Jason Garrett with keeping the lid on a potential powder keg and getting the Cowboys off to a fresh start following the bye.