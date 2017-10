. Dez Bryant has put himself in the Dallas Cowboys history books.

Bryant's touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco was the 71st of his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Bob Hayes.

Bryant got open in the back of the end zone and managed to get both feet down for a 2-yard score. That touchdown extended the Cowboys lead to 40-3.

It was the fourth touchdown catch of the season for Bryant.