Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with only his right arm early in the second quarter Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The score extended the Cowboys’ lead to 20-3.
Check it out: Cowboys’ Jason Witten makes one-armed touchdown catch

By Stefan Stevenson

October 22, 2017 4:19 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Move over, Cole Beasley. Jason Witten may have just taken over the mantle for coolest catch by a Dallas Cowboys’ receiver in 2017.

Witten, the Cowboys’ all-time receptions and receiving yardsleader, pulled down an impressive, 18-yard touchdown catch with his right arm to put the Cowboys up 20-3 over the San Francisco 49ers early in the second quarter Sunday afternoon.

Witten’s left arm was tangled up (or held) by a defensive back but Dak Prescott’s pass arrived perfectly over his right shoulder and Witten made the catch with one arm.

Beasley made a circus catch with one arm behind his helmet in a game earlier this season.

