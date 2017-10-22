Check it out: Cowboys’ Jason Witten makes one-armed touchdown catch

Move over, Cole Beasley. Jason Witten may have just taken over the mantle for coolest catch by a Dallas Cowboys’ receiver in 2017.

Witten, the Cowboys’ all-time receptions and receiving yardsleader, pulled down an impressive, 18-yard touchdown catch with his right arm to put the Cowboys up 20-3 over the San Francisco 49ers early in the second quarter Sunday afternoon.

Witten’s left arm was tangled up (or held) by a defensive back but Dak Prescott’s pass arrived perfectly over his right shoulder and Witten made the catch with one arm.

Beasley made a circus catch with one arm behind his helmet in a game earlier this season.