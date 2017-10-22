Cowboys’ David Irving offers mild protest at anthem’s conclusion

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving briefly raised his fist at the conclusion of the national anthem before Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Seven 49ers players took a knee during the ceremony, which included a giant, U.S.-shaped American flag being spread across the field. Cowboys players all stood for the anthem, many with their hands over their heart. Irving had a clutched fist over his heart before raising it outward at the song’s conclusion.

The pre-game ceremony was not shown on the Fox Sports telecast, locally on KDFW/Ch. 4. Fox did play a few seconds of footage of the teams during the anthem a few minutes into the game.

Irving told the media earlier this week that he planned to show some sort of solidarity with the social protest movement, which first began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in August 2016.