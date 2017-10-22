More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers' win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

DACA: an explanation

DACA: an explanation

  A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

    A giant American flag shaped like the United States will be unveiled before Sunday's game betwee the Cowboys and 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

A giant American flag shaped like the United States will be unveiled before Sunday's game betwee the Cowboys and 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
A giant American flag shaped like the United States will be unveiled before Sunday's game betwee the Cowboys and 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ David Irving offers mild protest at anthem’s conclusion

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 3:20 PM

SANTA CLARA

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving briefly raised his fist at the conclusion of the national anthem before Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Seven 49ers players took a knee during the ceremony, which included a giant, U.S.-shaped American flag being spread across the field. Cowboys players all stood for the anthem, many with their hands over their heart. Irving had a clutched fist over his heart before raising it outward at the song’s conclusion.

The pre-game ceremony was not shown on the Fox Sports telecast, locally on KDFW/Ch. 4. Fox did play a few seconds of footage of the teams during the anthem a few minutes into the game.

Irving told the media earlier this week that he planned to show some sort of solidarity with the social protest movement, which first began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in August 2016.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers' win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

DACA: an explanation

DACA: an explanation

