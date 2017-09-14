Cole Beasley ‘catches’ the social media attention of NFL, special shirt

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley had the play of the game last week with his behind-the-helmet catch, and now you can wear the moment forever.

Wait, what? Wear?

Yes, sports-themed shirt maker 500 Hundred Level is selling a shirt paying tribute to Beasley’s amazing catch. Beasley retweeted the link for the $24 shirts, along with the NFL’s official Twitter account paying homage with a play on the Nike’s old “Just Do It” campaign with an image of Beasley making the catch atop the slogan “Just Catch It.”

Too.Much.Sauce with this @Bease11 catch. Relive the moment with the fresh shirt from @500Level https://t.co/7D4wrJ7shA — Ryan Totka (@RyanTotka) September 12, 2017

He spent the week having some fun with social media posts on the catch leading up to Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

The former SMU star retweeted the NBA’s DeAndre Jordan, who posted “Damn @Bease11, too much sauce!” the night of the catch.

Ties to Dak

Quarterback Dak Prescott promoted his first signature bow tie that helps fight cancer. Each week he’ll debut a specially themed bow tie at dakties.com. This week’s tie is the Rookie of the Year bow tie.

Each Lombardo Custom Apparel tie is $175. A portion of the proceeds go to fighting colon cancer. Prescott’s mother, Peggy, died from the disease in 2013.

Available Now! My Limited Edition "Rookie of the Year" Signature Bow Tie. #DressUpForTheCure pic.twitter.com/MNkRFVg33J — Dak Prescott (@dak) September 11, 2017

Take a load off, Mom

Apparently, Ryan Switzer bought his mom a new bed, or at least a mattress. He tweeted a photo of his mom enjoying the her new Sleep Number mattress Monday. What better way to celebrate an NFL contract than buying your mom a big-ticket item, right?

Mom loves the new bed @sleepnumber! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GQP2BeE9oV — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) September 11, 2017

Scandrick salutes fans

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick thanked fans for the “well wishes and support” and vowed on Twitter he would “be back sooner than later” after breaking a bone in his left hand during the season opener.

Leave it alone

From the leave-it-alone department: Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson, who was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Fourth of July celebration in Frisco, responded to a random Twitter follower who questioned why he hadn’t been suspended by the NFL. Wilson responded to the tweet with “fake news.”

fake news — Damien Wilson (@dwilson_6) September 11, 2017

Why respond to a seemingly random person on Twitter who didn’t even use Wilson’s Twitter handle in his tweet? You’re just giving the person with 700 followers a bigger platform.