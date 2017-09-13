More Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pause
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:36

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens 1:12

Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Arlington Martin shuts down Southlake Carroll in the second half 1:28

Arlington Martin shuts down Southlake Carroll in the second half

  • Cole Beasley on Dak Prescott "I'm just happy to be catching balls from him"

    Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley says he's thrilled with the play of his QB.

Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley says he's thrilled with the play of his QB. jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley says he's thrilled with the play of his QB. jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Unlike fans, Cole Beasley more critical of his circus catch than anything

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 12:11 PM

FRISCO

Somehow, the Dallas Cowboys diminutive receiver hauled in a 7-yard catch for a first down in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott fired a pass a little behind Beasley, which was deflected into the air and Beasley managed to trap the ball against the top of his shoulder pads and keep his feet in bounds.

Beasley’s athletic grab created a buzz in the stadium and social media. Two days later, though, Beasley is more critical of himself than anything.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Beasley said. “If I would’ve done what I was supposed to do, I would’ve just caught it the first time and probably went back to the ball a little more instead of letting it kind of come and almost letting the DB get it.

“More critical than anything.”

The catch helped the Cowboys put the game out of reach as they went on to 19-3 victory over the New York Giants in the season opener.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday morning that it was among the “finest” catches he’s ever seen.

Beasley was happy just to come down with the catch and isn’t used to having that sort of highlight-reel play.

As Beasley said, “It’s the only SportsCenter catch I’ve ever really had. My game is not too flashy for the most part. It’s catch underneath stuff and get yards after the catch. It doesn’t really happen too often. It might’ve been my first one.”

Beasley finished the game with three catches for 32 yards. He led the Cowboys in receiving a year ago with 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video