Unlike fans, Cole Beasley more critical of his circus catch than anything

Somehow, the Dallas Cowboys diminutive receiver hauled in a 7-yard catch for a first down in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott fired a pass a little behind Beasley, which was deflected into the air and Beasley managed to trap the ball against the top of his shoulder pads and keep his feet in bounds.

Beasley’s athletic grab created a buzz in the stadium and social media. Two days later, though, Beasley is more critical of himself than anything.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Beasley said. “If I would’ve done what I was supposed to do, I would’ve just caught it the first time and probably went back to the ball a little more instead of letting it kind of come and almost letting the DB get it.

“More critical than anything.”

The catch helped the Cowboys put the game out of reach as they went on to 19-3 victory over the New York Giants in the season opener.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday morning that it was among the “finest” catches he’s ever seen.

Beasley was happy just to come down with the catch and isn’t used to having that sort of highlight-reel play.

As Beasley said, “It’s the only SportsCenter catch I’ve ever really had. My game is not too flashy for the most part. It’s catch underneath stuff and get yards after the catch. It doesn’t really happen too often. It might’ve been my first one.”

Beasley finished the game with three catches for 32 yards. He led the Cowboys in receiving a year ago with 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.