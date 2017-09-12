Finding a Dak Prescott jersey is getting harder

There’s no questioning Dak Prescott’s popularity.

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback has the top-selling jersey, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report. The report ranks the best-selling player jerseys nationwide at their stores.

Prescott is coming off arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and is off to 1-0 start in his second season after leading the Cowboys to a 19-3 victory on Sunday night.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is No. 3 in jersey sales. Fans appear not overly concerned with Elliott’s pending six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence allegations in July 2016.

Other Cowboys among the top jerseys in the league include wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 20) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 30).