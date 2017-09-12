More Videos

  • Dez, Zeke and Dak are favorites for autographs

    Dallas Cowboys fans line the field at training camp to watch the action and perhaps get a coveted autograph from Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys fans line the field at training camp to watch the action and perhaps get a coveted autograph from Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys fans line the field at training camp to watch the action and perhaps get a coveted autograph from Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Finding a Dak Prescott jersey is getting harder

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 12, 2017 2:43 PM

FRISCO

There’s no questioning Dak Prescott’s popularity.

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback has the top-selling jersey, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report. The report ranks the best-selling player jerseys nationwide at their stores.

Prescott is coming off arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, and is off to 1-0 start in his second season after leading the Cowboys to a 19-3 victory on Sunday night.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is No. 3 in jersey sales. Fans appear not overly concerned with Elliott’s pending six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from domestic violence allegations in July 2016.

Other Cowboys among the top jerseys in the league include wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 20) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 30).

