Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath kicks a PAT in Sunday’s 40-10 win at San Francisco. Heath is the first non-kicker or punter to make at least two PATs in a game since 1980. Eric Risberg AP
Dallas Cowboys

Jeff Heath does something no NFL player had done in 37 years

By Stefan Stevenson

October 22, 2017 6:11 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Jeff Heath did something Sunday at San Francisco that hadn’t been done on an NFL field in 37 years.

The Dallas Cowboys’ safety was the emergency fill-in for kicker Dan Bailey, who was unavailable for the final three quarters after suffering a groin injury.

Heath made two of three extra-point attempts in the Cowboys’ 40-10 win over the 49ers to become the first non-kicker or punter to make at least two PATs in a game since Houston Oilers linebacker Ted Thompson in 1980.

“That’s the most fun I’ve had playing football in a really long time,” said Heath, who played soccer growing up and received Division I offers out of high school. “We prepare for something like that, but I never really thought I’d have to do it in a game.”

It’s the first time he has kicked in a game at any level since his senior year of high school in 2008.

Heath was most concerned with kickoffs but it didn’t show. He averaged 61.6 yards.

“On the kickoffs, I didn’t know where the ball was going to go, so my guys did really good going down and covering for me,” he said. “ I didn’t really have time to think about it, which was probably a good thing. I just kind of had to go in and kick it.”

Heath’s first PAT hit the upright but went in to give Dallas a 27-3 lead early in the second half.

“You can’t really write it better than that,” he said. “It was cool. I think we’ll all like it if Dan could do that job from here on out, but I’ll just be ready.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

