More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded 0:20

Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded

Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 0:28

Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

DACA: an explanation 1:36

DACA: an explanation

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys will be without kicker Dan Bailey (groin) rest of 49ers game

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 4:16 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without kicker Dan Bailey the rest of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bailey has a groin injury and has been ruled out. Safety Jeff Heath is the emergency kicker.

Bailey kicked off twice and successfully made the first two extra-point attempts. The Cowboys went for a two-point conversion on their touchdown early in the second quarter, and shortly after Bailey’s injury was announced.

Bailey dealt with a back injury in last year’s game against San Francisco. He blamed a soft bed as the reason for his back issue.

Bailey is 7-for-7 on field goals and 16-for-16 on PAT attempts this season.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:16

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded 0:20

Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded

Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 0:28

Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

DACA: an explanation 1:36

DACA: an explanation

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video