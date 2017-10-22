Cowboys will be without kicker Dan Bailey (groin) rest of 49ers game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without kicker Dan Bailey the rest of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bailey has a groin injury and has been ruled out. Safety Jeff Heath is the emergency kicker.
Bailey kicked off twice and successfully made the first two extra-point attempts. The Cowboys went for a two-point conversion on their touchdown early in the second quarter, and shortly after Bailey’s injury was announced.
Bailey dealt with a back injury in last year’s game against San Francisco. He blamed a soft bed as the reason for his back issue.
Bailey is 7-for-7 on field goals and 16-for-16 on PAT attempts this season.
