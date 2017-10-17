The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to follow Harrison Barnes’ scoring prowess this season. The Mavericks open the NBA season Wednesday at home against Atlanta at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks

Comfortable Harrison Barnes ready to lead young Mavericks’ rebirth

By Kevin Casas

kcasas@star-telegram.com

October 17, 2017 11:21 AM

DALLAS

Change has come and will continue for the young Dallas Mavericks, who begin their 38th NBA season on Wednesday by hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center.

Wednesday also marks the transition of sorts between the team’s all-time leading scorer, Dirk Nowitzki, and his potential heir-apparent to the scorer’s role in forward Harrison Barnes.

After a 5-2 preseason run, the regular-season begins with the confidence that Barnes might be the guy to build the franchise around on the long term.

The 6-foot-8 Barnes spent four seasons in Golden State and won one title before signing a four-year, $94 million free agent contract with the Mavericks in 2016. In Golden State, Barnes was the fourth option, at best, behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

A year ago, the former North Carolina standout was struggling to find some consistency and rhythm with his perimeter shooting and new injury-plagued team. As a result, the Mavericks had to lean more on aging superstar Nowitzki, who had even pitched the idea of coming off the bench last season.

“I think we’re a more confident group that’s been together now a little bit longer,” Barnes said. “Last season, we were just relying on the fact that we were veterans, looking at that to propel us forward and we saw early on that it didn’t work very well.”

Dallas began the 2016 season with a record of 2-13 and a locker room that looked more like a MASH unit than a room full of skilled players.

Shooting woes helped suck the life out of every breath the offense could take overall and that led to an 0-5 start.

During that run, Barnes had scoring games of 19, 31, 10, 14 and 17. Still, he had a plus-minus of -5.2, meaning the Mavericks were outscored by at least five points when he was on the court.

He would finish the season averaging 19.2 points and shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point territory.

However, Barnes has looked more comfortable as a leader and scorer during the preseason.

In limited preseason minutes, Barnes has averaged 16 points per game with a game-high 24 against the Charlotte Hornets last week. He shot 50 percent from the field during the preseason as the team went 5-2 during the preseason.

Barnes is surrounded by a good mixture of young talent such as dynamic rookie and ninth overall draft pick Dennis Smith Jr., second-year guard Yogi Ferrell and center Nerlens Noel, who is starting his second season in Dallas and only his fifth in the league. Noel was an in-season acquisition by way of a trade with Philadelphia. He played in 22 games with the Mavericks.

Then there’s Nowitzki, who is starting his 20th NBA season. Nowitzki averaged 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season despite missing more than 20 games with an Achilles injury.

“This year it’s just much different, we’re younger and younger guys have more confidence because they got to play last year,” head coach Rick Carlisle said. “It means nothing because you can’t take anything for granted, things can change so quickly.”

Dallas clawed their way out of a 2-13 start and tried to make a late playoff run, but eventually wilted to 33-49 finish and out of the postseason for the second time in the past 17 seasons.

“The transition to a new team and new city is always challenging,” Barnes said. “So I’m more comfortable, more acclimated and know what to expect from myself.”

Late last season, the Mavericks were 30-35 at one point and in a battle for the last playoff spot in the rugged Western Conference. Barnes was shooting nearly 48 percent from the field.

However, it was too little, too late as Portland took the eighth and final spot away from Denver, New Orleans and Dallas.

Yet, Barnes’ positive play is expected to carry over to this season with more impact, particularly early. The Mavericks can’t avoid another slow start.

Five of their first eight games in October are at home. The order includes Atlanta, Sacramento, at Houston, Golden State, Memphis, at Memphis, Philadelphia and at Utah.

“We’ve got another tough schedule early and it’s easy to fall off the table if you’re not prepared,” Carlisle.

Dallas Mavericks 2017-18 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

TV

Wednesday

Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Friday

Sacramento

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Saturday

@ Houston

7 p.m.

FSSW

Monday

Golden State

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Oct. 25

Memphis

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Oct. 26

@ Memphis

7 p.m.

FSSW

Oct. 28

Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Oct. 30

@ Utah

8 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 1

@ LA Clippers

9:30 p.m.

FSSW/ESPN

Nov. 3

New Orleans

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 4

@ Minnesota

7 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 7

@ Washington

6 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 11

Cleveland

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 12

@ Oklahoma City

6 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 14

San Antonio

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 17

Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 18

Milwaukee

8 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 20

Boston

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 22

@ Memphis

7 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 25

Oklahoma City

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Nov. 27

@ San Antonio

7:30 p.m.

FSSW/NBA-TV

Nov. 29

Brooklyn

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 2

LA Clippers

1 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 4

Denver

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 6

@ Boston

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 8

@ Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 10

@ Minnesota

6 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 12

San Antonio

8:30 p.m.

FSSW/ESPN

Dec. 14

@ Golden State

9:30 p.m.

TNT

Dec. 16

@ San Antonio

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 18

Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 20

Detroit

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 22

@ Miami

7 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 23

@ Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 26

Toronto

6 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 27

@ Indiana

6 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 29

@ New Orleans

7 p.m.

FSSW

Dec. 31

@ Oklahoma City

6 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 3

Golden State

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 5

Chicago

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 7

New York

6 p.m.

FSSW

Jan.9

Orlando

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 10

@ Charlotte

6 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 13

LA Lakers

1 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 16

@ Denver

8 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 20

@ Portland

9 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 22

Washington

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 24

Houston

7 p.m.

FSSW/ESPN

Jan. 26

Portland

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan 27

@ Denver

8 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 29

Miami

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Jan. 31

@ Phoenix

9:30 p.m.

FSSW/ESPN

Feb. 3

@ Sacramento

9 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 5

@ LA Clippers

9:30 p.m.

FSSW/NBA-TV

Feb 8

@ Golden State

9:30 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 10

LA Lakers

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 11

@ Houston

6 p.m.

FSSW/NBATV

Feb. 13

Sacramento

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 16-18

All Star Weekend Los Angeles

Feb. 23

@ LA Lakers

9:30 p.m.

FSSW/ESPN

Feb. 24

@ Utah

8 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 26

Indiana

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

Feb. 28

Oklahoma City

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 2

@ Chicago

7 p.m.

FSSW

March 4

New Orleans

6 p.m.

FSSW

March 6

Denver

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 10

Memphis

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 11

Houston

6 p.m.

FSSW

March 13

@ New York

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 16

@ Toronto

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 17

@ Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 20

@ New Orleans

7 p.m.

FSSW

March 22

Utah

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 24

Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 27

@ Sacramento

9 p.m.

FSSW

March 28

@ LA Lakers

9:30 p.m.

FSSW

March 30

Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

April 1

@ Cleveland

5 p.m.

FSSW/NBATV

April 3

Portland

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

April 4

@ Orlando

6 p.m.

FSSW

April 6

@ Detroit

6 p.m.

FSSW

April 8

@ Philadelphia

Noon

FSSW/NBATV

April 10

Phoenix

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

