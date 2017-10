Dennis Smith rookie card in Mavericks uniform hits market in time for opener

Dallas Mavericks fans in particularly, and the NBA overall, have high expectations for rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr.

So does Panini America, the official trading card partner of the NBA.

Panini will release Smith’s NBA Tip-Off Instant card in his Mavericks uniform on PaniniInstant.com.

This specific card will only be offered for 24 hours and is available in a base version, numbered to 50, numbered to 25, numbered to 10, numbered to 5 and one-of-one on a first come basis. The clock started at 3 p.m. Monday.

These special trading cards are part of the Panini Instant collection, which exists to commemorate milestones and achievements in real time for fans.

The cards will be shipped to consumers within three to five business days after the 24-hour ordering window expires Tuesday. Pricing will start at $9.99 for each card with the bundles to follow: 5 for $29.99, 10 for $49.99 and 25 for $99.99.

It’s the company’s second real-time card of Smith, but his first in a Mavericks uniform.

The NBA opens its regular season Tuesday. The Mavericks open the season Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.