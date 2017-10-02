On 1-year deal, Nerlens Noel has value and upside for Dallas Mavericks

As a restricted free agent this summer, Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel signed a one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer.

He might be waiting to cash in next year.

Noel, the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, played 3 1/2 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before Dallas traded for the big man in February.

According to his former agent, Happy Walters, Noel declined a four-year, $70 million contract from Mark Cuban and the Mavericks.

In 193 career games, Noel is averaging 10 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks, and shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

Noel’s agreement of the qualifying offer came four days after firing Walters and signing with Rich Paul.

“It’s my fourth season and I’m just going to play the highest level of basketball I can,” Noel said during Mavs Media Day on Sept. 25. “It’s what I’m built for and I’ve worked in the off-season and have expanded my skill set and whole game.”

The Mavericks tipped off the preseason Monday night with a 106-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Rookie Johnathan Motley made the go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left.

Noel played 15 minutes, including the entire second quarter, registering five points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks. He made both his field-goal attempts and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

“I was happy the way he withstood from a conditioning standpoint,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s got such quickness, he does so many intangible great things because of his length, quickness and anticipation. All in all, I like where he’s at and I like him playing with that group because we have playmakers and guys that throw lobs and find him.

“Defensively, he was a factor so I thought he had a very good night.”

Noel averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 22 games for the Mavericks last season.

“I have a simple mindset. I want to come in and play the best basketball I can play and do all the things needed to help this team win,” Noel said. “I’m focusing on having fun and having a great year.”

While Noel is putting faith in himself — he could get more money as an unrestricted free agent if he has a great season — he’s excited about playing with rookie guard Dennis Smith, Jr.

“He’s a point guard I’ve always dreamed about,” Noel said. “He brings that aspect of athleticism and matched with his IQ for the game, and poise at 19 years old is the biggest thing.

“I think we’re really going to take each other’s games to a new level as the season goes along with more chemistry between us. I’m ecstatic; I always wanted a point guard like this.”

LET'S GOO !! It's Lit @Dennis4Smith welcome to the family !! — Nerlens Noel (@NerlensNoel3) June 23, 2017

“That’s my dream big,” added Smith, who had three points, two steals and one assist Monday. “He’s super athletic and understands how to play. He has a lot of faith in me so I believe playing with a guy like that we can help each other a lot.”

Noel, who started 12 games for Dallas last season, told Carlisle he was fine coming off the bench. Carlisle said that Dirk Nowitzki at center is “probably the best thing for Dirk and for the team,” although the lineup still isn’t “set in stone.”

“For him to accept this role — to take it on and thrive in it — it only increases his value as a free agent,” Carlisle said. “He’s doing all the right things and thinking the right way, and he’s set up to have a great year. We want this kid’s career to take an upward trajectory and to continue to get better.”

Milwaukee 27 28 29 20 — 104 Dallas 29 29 17 31 — 106

Milwaukee Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Middleton 14:30 4-9 2-2 1 3 1 12 Wilson 23:28 4-7 0-0 1 0 0 9 Henson 13:22 5-6 1-2 4 2 0 11 Brogdon 15:04 2-4 4-4 1 3 3 9 Brown 27:26 0-9 0-0 5 2 5 0 Vaughn 20:04 8-18 1-1 2 2 0 20 Teletovic 19:33 3-5 0-0 7 2 3 8 Monroe 17:17 6-8 0-0 7 2 1 12 Payton II 16:38 3-4 1-2 2 1 4 7 Snell 16:28 3-5 0-0 1 0 1 7 Marshall 16:14 0-1 0-0 0 10 2 0 Rush 13:26 0-2 1-1 0 2 1 1 Anthony 10:12 2-3 0-0 6 1 1 4 Dellavedova 8:56 1-3 0-0 2 3 1 2 Green 7:22 1-1 0-0 0 1 2 2 Totals 240 42-85 10-12 39 34 25 104

Percentages: FG .494, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Vaughn 3-8, Middleton 2-4, Teletovic 2-4, Wilson 1-1, Snell 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Dellavedova 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rush 0-1, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 20 (27 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Henson, Monroe, Rush). Turnovers: 20 (Brogdon 4, Monroe 3, Vaughn 3, Anthony 2, Brown 2, Snell 2, Marshall, Middleton, Payton II, Rush). Steals: 8 (Vaughn 3, Brown, Dellavedova, Henson, Monroe, Payton II).

Dallas Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Barnes 12:00 4-6 0-0 2 0 0 9 Matthews 12:00 2-4 0-0 4 5 1 4 Nowitzki 9:21 2-2 0-0 1 1 2 5 Curry 12:00 3-5 1-1 2 0 0 8 Smith 12:00 1-5 0-2 1 1 0 3 Clavell 21:06 3-7 2-5 5 2 2 11 Ferrell 17:37 4-8 2-3 1 1 2 12 Finney-Smith 17:35 1-2 1-2 3 3 0 3 Wayns 16:14 2-5 0-0 1 4 2 4 Ashley 15:34 2-5 2-3 2 1 0 7 Noel 14:39 2-2 1-2 1 1 0 5 Barea 12:00 2-6 0-0 1 4 1 5 Withey 12:00 0-5 0-0 5 0 1 0 Mejri 12:00 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 0 Powell 12:00 4-6 0-0 3 0 1 9 Harris 12:00 2-4 3-4 2 1 1 8 Kleber 11:02 2-5 0-0 1 0 1 4 Motley 8:52 3-6 3-5 5 0 0 9 Totals 240 39-83 15-27 42 24 16 106

Percentages: FG .470, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Clavell 3-6, Ferrell 2-4, Curry 1-1, Nowitzki 1-1, Powell 1-1, Ashley 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Harris 1-2, Barea 1-3, Smith 1-3, Finney-Smith 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Withey 0-2, Kleber 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 18 (25 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Noel 2, Ashley). Turnovers: 18 (Wayns 3, Curry 2, Ferrell 2, Harris 2, Barea, Clavell, Finney-Smith, Kleber, Matthews, Mejri, Powell, Smith, Withey). Steals: 12 (Clavell 3, Ashley 2, Ferrell 2, Noel 2, Smith 2, Withey).