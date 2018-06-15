Rangers Reaction: Week brings Jose Trevino a baby, big league debut

As if the Rangers needed to make more moves on Friday.
Catcher Carlos Perez left Friday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies after rolling over his right ankle on a play at the plate in the second inning. He's unlikely to be available for several days. He was in a protective boot after the game. A stint on the disabled list seems likely although an x-ray was negative and showed only a low ankle sprain.
With Robinson Chirinos serving his one-game suspension Friday night, Double-A Frisco catcher Jose Trevino was called up in case of an emergency.
Sure enough, as you'd expect this season for the Rangers, Trevino was quickly forced into action, taking over for Perez with his first major league plate appearance to start the bottom of the second. He grounded out to third and went 0 for 4 with a strikeout. It has been a momentous week for Trevino, 25. On Sunday, he and his girlfriend had their first child: Josiah Cruz Trevino. His mother Patsy was up from Corpus Christi for the birth so she was on hand for Friday's debut.
Trevino didn't know he was coming to Arlington until about 3 p.m. Friday.
"Pretty crazy week, huh? Father’s day on Sunday? Pretty good," Trevino said. "A lot of fun driving all over town, informing my mom, my girlfriend; it was a fun day."
It was expected that Trevino would likely remain on the bench unless needed and then return to Frisco on Saturday. But Perez's injury might require a longer stint. The way he was forced into the game left no time for butterflies.
"There was no time to have nerves or anything, it was kinda like ‘Alright, let’s get to work,'" he said.
Thoughts from Friday's season-high, seventh consecutive loss:
1. Yohander's debut start — Left-hander Yohander Mendez's first-career major league start did not go very smoothly. After being spotted a 5-0 lead in the first inning, Mendez was struck for six runs on seven hits in the second. Ian Desmond started things off with a solo homer, but Mendez had two outs with a runner on first before the next five Rockies reached safely, including a two-run double by Nolan Arenado. Colorado batted around in the inning.
"I was trying to get ahead of the hitters because I know I had a good lead," Mendez said. "But it went the other way. I couldn’t get ahead in the count so I had to come back inside and they started hitting. This was always my wish to become a starter in the majors. I know it didn’t come out the way that I wanted, the way that I dreamed either, but I know I have more chances and this is a learning process for me. I’ll try to stay focused the next time."
2. How 'bout Choo? — Shin-Soo Choo walked in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 29 games, the longest active streak and second-longest in the majors in 2018 behind the Phillies' Odubel Herrera 40-game mark. Choo's run is the longest by a Rangers' player since Elvis Andrus went 32 games from April 9 to May 14, 2012. Choo has 30 walks in his last 24 games.
3. Beltre milestone update — Adrian Beltre reached with two infield singles to move his all-time total to 3,094. He's No. 21 all-time. It will be a while before he catches No. 20 Dave Winfield's 3,110. Beltre is No. 16 all-time with 5,182 total bases, which trails Winfield's 5,221 by 239 bases for 15th all-time.
4. Moore like it — Matt Moore made his first appearance out of the bullpen when he took over for Mendez in the fourth inning. Moore pitched well, allowing one run on one hit (Ian Desmond's second solo homer in the fifth) over three innings. He struck out three and walked one.
5. Haaaaans! — Hans Crouse, the Rangers' second-round pick (No. 66 overall) in 2017 was supposed to make his first start for Short-Season Spokane Friday night but was scratched with a cut on his right middle finger. He was pulled out of precaution and replaced by right-hander Royce Bolinger.
