Rangers prospect Trevino opening eyes in first big-league camp

Jose Trevino was moving around the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse Saturday morning with a bat and Sharpie in hand after being instructed by manager Jeff Banister to get as many autographs as he could.
Trevino thinks that he received the assignment because he must have been the first young player Banister saw. Banister, though, had a purpose in mind.
“You give responsibilities to a young kid, and maybe there’s someone in that locker room he hasn’t shaken hands with or approached,” Banister said. “This is a guy who I think eventually has a chance to be with us at some point. So, ‘Hey, go touch everybody in that clubhouse.’ “
Trevino was diligent in his work, just has he has been behind the plate during his first big-league camp. A few hours later, he was contributing with his glove and his bat as the Rangers snapped a five-game spring winless streak. His effort rates as just another positive impression Trevino has left on Rangers coaches.
Known for his glove after winning the 2016 minor-league Gold Glove, Trevino flashed his strong arm and solid mechanics when he threw out a would-be base stealer to end the second hitting.
He ended the third by springing out from behind the plate and diving to snag a Peter Bourjos bunt that had been popped into the infield, and opened the Rangers’ third with a single to left-center field.
Later, A.J. Griffin gave Trevino a nod for his game-calling and for making him thrown more changeups than he had all spring. Griffin tossed four scoreless innings in his bid for the Rangers’ rotation.
“I’m just trying to learn and trying to listen,” said Trevino, a native Texan. “I think it was something that I should be doing. Throwing a guy out? Yeah, but it’s something a catcher should be doing. Bunt coverage? That’s something we should be doing.”
