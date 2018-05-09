Chirinos scratched from Rangers' lineup. Is the DL a possibility?

Continued soreness in his left wrist forced the Texas Rangers to scratch catcher Robinson Chirinos from the starting lineup Wednesday for the finale of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.
Chirinos was originally injured last month at Tampa Bay applying a tag on a play at the plate. Though the injury had lingered for three weeks, the Rangers don't believe Chirinos is a candidate for the 10-day disabled list.
"There's always concern with these guys with recurring, persistent-type soreness," manager Jeff Banister said. "He was out yesterday. He'll be out tomorrow. Obviously, off tomorrow. We'll see how he is Friday. He's available to us if we need him."
The Rangers need him to avoid the disabled list, and they can buy some time by playing Carlos Perez for a number of consecutive days. Should Chirinos need the DL, they would have to purchase the contract of Triple A Round Rock catchers Juan Centeno or Cameron Rupp and add him to the 40-man roster.
The Rangers have one spot open on the 40-man but are going to need three spots over the next month as shortstop Elvis Andrus and right-handed relievers Tim Lincecum and Ricardo Rodriguez regain their health and come off the 60-day DL.
Elsewhere on the injury front, second baseman Rougned Odor could be activated from the 10-day DL on Friday. He is expected to play at least one more game on rehab assignment with Round Rock.
Drew Robinson, who hit the DL on Monday, will receive a cortisone injection in his left hip and then head to Arizona for extended spring training.
Comments