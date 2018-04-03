Rangers' search for catching help nets Dallas native

The Texas Rangers spent all of spring training looking for catching depth but didn't make any additions. They finally did so Tuesday, and are bringing a Dallas boy closer to home.

Cameron Rupp, released by the Philadelphia Phillies on March 26, signed a minor-league contract and will report to Triple A Round Rock. Rupp is a Dallas native who went Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy before playing in college at Texas.

The Phillies' third-round pick in 2010, Rupp batted .217 with 14 home runs in 83 starts last season and has a .234 career average with 39 homers and 124 RBIs in 296 games. His offense is considered ahead of his defense, though he has been at or above league average in catching base stealers.

Rupp, 29, will join a catching group at Round Rock that includes Brett Nicholas, Carlos Garay and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is transitioning from infielder to catcher. Rupp far more big-league time than that trio as well as Juan Centeno, who is serving as the backup to Robinson Chirinos.

The Phillies chose to go with young catchers Jorge Alfaro, a former Rangers prospect, and Andrew Knapp out of spring training. Rupp, who is out of options, was designated for assignment March 25.