Robinson Chirinos, Matt Kemp suspended a game, fined after home plate scuffle

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Dodgers' outfielder Matt Kemp were suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for their scuffle after a home plate collision Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Chirinos chose to serve the suspension Friday night. Kemp was appealing the suspension.
To help cover for Chirinos, the Rangers called up catcher Jose Trevino from Double-A Frisco. Per MLB rules, the Rangers will have to play with 24 players (instead of 25) against the Rockies Friday night.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister was surprised either player were suspended.
"I thought in the scrum it was pretty benign and over pretty quickly," he said. "I think the shoving match maybe looked a little worse than it was."
Banister said Chirinos preferred to serve the suspension, move on "and not have to worry about it later."
