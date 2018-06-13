Benches empty after Kemp plows into Chirinos at home plate

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp were ejected from Wednesday night's game following a collision at home plate that led to both benches clearing.

Chirinos took a throw from right fielder Nomar Mazara and Kemp was going to be an easy out to end the third inning, but he lowered his shoulder and plowed into Chirinos. As the players stood, Kemp leaned into Chirinos, who responded with a shove.

Kemp then shoved Chirinos more rigorously, and the benches emptied.

Left-hander Cole Hamels grabbed Kemp and pulled him away from Chirinos. Dodgers coach George Lombard was restraining first baseman Joey Gallo, and closer Keone Kela led the charge of Rangers relievers from the bullpen and made his presence known.

After the field was cleared, the umpires huddled and both managers that Kemp and Chirinos were ejected.

More to come after the game.